China and Russia conducted joint sea-2025 naval drills amid rising tensions with the US

Naval exercises in the Sea of Japan showcase deepening military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow

China and Russia kicked off their latest bilateral naval exercise, Joint Sea-2025, on Sunday in the Sea of Japan near Vladivostok.

The drills began just two days after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to what he called "provocative" remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

The timing highlights the growing military partnership between Beijing and Moscow as both nations face increasing pressure from Western powers.

Complex operations and live-fire drills

According to China’s Ministry of National Defence, the three-day exercises involve a series of advanced operations, including submarine rescue missions, joint anti-submarine warfare, air defense and anti-missile engagements, and maritime combat simulations.

Live-fire artillery exercises are also being conducted to assess coordination and strategic planning developed during pre-drill training.

Russian and Chinese forces in action

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing both navies participating in a simulated submarine rescue operation, with divers and specialized vessels working to retrieve a submarine resting on the ocean floor.

State television broadcasted active segments of the drills, featuring forces repelling an aerial attack and engaging mock adversaries in coordinated maneuvers.

The Chinese fleet includes the destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, a diesel-electric submarine, the replenishment ship Qiandaohu, and the submarine rescue vessel Xihu.

On the Russian side, participating vessels include the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs, the corvette Gromky, the rescue vessel Igor Belousov, and the diesel-electric submarine Volkhov.

Strengthening sino-russian ties

The Joint Sea exercises, held annually since 2012, underscore the deepening military alliance between China and Russia.

Beijing has provided Moscow with crucial economic support following Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Analysts view these drills as a strategic signal of unity against perceived U.S. and NATO influence, reinforcing the two nations’ shared opposition to Western-led security frameworks.

As global tensions continue to escalate, the Joint Sea-2025 exercises serve as a powerful demonstration of the tightening bond between two of the world’s most formidable authoritarian states, further reshaping the geopolitical landscape.