Wife of detained Tunisian musician speaks out against harsh ICE conditions

The wife of a detained Tunisian immigrant is speaking out about the inhumane conditions and legal confusion surrounding her husband’s arrest during a recent immigration crackdown in Southern California.

Dr. Wafaa Alrashid, an American citizen and chief medical officer at a Los Angeles-area hospital, said her husband, Rami Othmane, a classical Arabic singer, was detained on July 13 while on his way to the grocery store. Despite showing immigration agents a receipt for his pending green card application, Othmane was arrested.

“When they took him, he was wearing shorts and a t-shirt and flip-flops. So he was freezing,” Alrashid recalled. “There are no beds, no pillows, no blankets, no soap, no toothbrushes... it’s very dehumanizing.”

Othmane has lived in the U.S. for 10 years and previously faced deportation for overstaying a visa — a case that was dismissed in 2020, according to Alrashid. The couple married in March 2025 and filed for legal residency immediately.

“He’s one of the nicest people ever,” Alrashid said. “He sings classical Arabic music and helps a lot of people out.”

Held initially in Los Angeles, Othmane was later transferred to a detention center in Arizona. Alrashid said she lost contact with him for a day and was later informed his left leg had become swollen in custody, raising further concerns about his health and well-being.

The case has sparked rallies outside ICE facilities, drawing support from fellow musicians, immigrant advocates, and concerned citizens as immigration arrests under the Trump administration intensify.