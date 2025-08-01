Mali's former PM Moussa Mara questioned by cybercrime court over social media post

Mali
Mali’s former prime minister Moussa Mara faced another day of questioning on Thursday over a message he posted on social media last month.
Media reports say that Mara was summoned to appear before a court specialised in cybercrime, two weeks after an interrogation by the country’s Judicial Investigation Brigade.
Mara, who resigned his office in 2015, posted a message on the social media platform X on July 4 in which he says he visited a number of political and civil society figures in prison, including journalist Ras Bath and social media influencer Rose Vie Chere.
There has been no official statement on why Mara is being questioned but his use of the term “prisoners of conscience” may have irked authorities with the implication that their detention is politically motivated.
No official legal action has been taken against Mara and he is at liberty, although not permitted to leave the country.
Mali is ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021.
01:15
Algeria's President Tebboune offers to mediate between Malian authorities and rebel Tuareg forces
00:52
Mali's former PM Moussa Mara called in for second day of questioning
Go to video
Islamic preachers in Burkina Faso rally against social media hate
01:02
Bill granting head of Mali's junta, Gen. Assimi Goita, five more years in power signed into law
Go to video
Tunisia sentences prominent opposition leader to 14 years in prison
00:57
Mali’s Goïta visits Moscow as Africa corps replaces Wagner in fight against Jihadists