Meloni and Saied discuss migration and development during Tunis meeting

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis to discuss Italy’s ambitious Mattei Plan for Africa and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. The talks, held at the Tunisian presidential palace, centered on economic development, energy diversification, and curbing irregular migration.

Named after Enrico Mattei, founder of Italy’s state-owned energy giant Eni, the Mattei Plan is Rome’s flagship strategy to foster sustainable development in Africa.

The initiative aims to reduce migration pressures by creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and establishing what Meloni describes as a “non-predatory” partnership between Europe and Africa.

Key sectors targeted under the plan include education, healthcare, water and sanitation, agriculture, and energy infrastructure.

Italy hopes these investments will provide alternatives for African youth, discouraging dangerous Mediterranean crossings.

Migration: A Central Challenge

Italy has long been on the front lines of Europe’s migration debate, with thousands of asylum seekers and economic migrants arriving annually via North Africa.

Meloni’s government has pushed for a dual approach—tightening border controls while addressing root causes through economic development.

Tunisia, a major transit point for migrants, plays a crucial role in this strategy.

Strengthening ties with President Saied’s administration is seen as vital to managing migration flows and advancing joint projects under the Mattei Plan.

Next Steps in Italy-Tunisia Relations

While details of new agreements were not immediately disclosed, both leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration.

The meeting signals Italy’s determination to position itself as a key partner for African nations, balancing geopolitical interests with development goals.

As the Mattei Plan moves forward, its success may hinge on tangible improvements in living conditions—and whether it can offer a viable alternative to migration for Africa’s youth.