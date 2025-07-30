Nigeria nurses launch nationwide 7-day strike

Healthcare workers across Nigeria walked out for a 7-day strike at midnight on Tuesday after the government failed to respond to a 15-day ultimatum issued by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

Now the country’s bracing for a total shutdown of nursing services in all federal medical centres, including teaching hospitals, specialist hospitals and eye centres. General hospitals and primary healthcare centres are also affected but private hospitals remain fully staffed

Earlier this month, the nurses association, which has some 25,000 members, said it was disappointed by a recent salary review that the group said offered inadequate allowances for nurses on call or working nights and weekends.

As well as an increase in pay, the association is asking the Ministry of Health to create a department of nursing. They’re also calling for safer working conditions and better equipped hospitals.