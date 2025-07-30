Burkina Faso: outcry for justice and body repatriation in Ouagadougou from Abidjan

Burkina Faso is demanding answers following the death of influencer Alain Traoré, known as Alino Faso, while in custody in Ivory Coast.

On July 29, 2025, hundreds of protesters dressed in white took to the streets of Ouagadougou to seek justice for Traoré, who was found dead in his cell in Abidjan on July 24.

The Ivorian authorities claim he died by suicide, but his supporters and officials from Burkina Faso are calling for an independent investigation.

Traoré, a 32-year-old social media activist, had been detained since January 2025 on charges of colluding with foreign agents and conspiracy against the state, charges that his supporters believe were politically motivated.

Protesters marched from the Thomas Sankara Memorial to the Ivorian Embassy, denouncing the official explanation of Traoré's death and demanding the truth.

The Burkinabè government has condemned the death, calling for transparency and a joint investigation to uncover the truth.

Protesters are also demanding accountability, with some even calling for Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to resign due to increased repression.

Burkina Faso's Minister of Communication has promised that Traoré's death will not go unpunished, but pressure is mounting for a thorough investigation.

The case could strain relations between the two neighboring countries, with human rights groups advocating for an impartial inquiry.

Traoré's family and supporters are still waiting for his body and the truth to come to light.