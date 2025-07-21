Kenyan Activist Boniface Mwangi faces terror charges after deadly protests

Nearly a month after deadly anti-government protests shook the Kenyan capital, prominent human rights activist Boniface Mwangi is facing terrorism-related charges for his alleged role in the demonstrations.

Mwangi was arrested in connection with the June 25 protests, which left 19 people dead. Police accuse him of facilitating acts of terrorism during the unrest, which erupted over growing public anger at economic hardship and a lack of government accountability.

Authorities say they seized unused teargas canisters and a blank firearm cartridge during a raid on Mwangi’s Nairobi office. He is also expected to face charges for unlawful possession of ammunition. Additional items, including laptops, phones, and notebooks, were reportedly confiscated from his home and office.

The arrest has triggered a wave of condemnation on social media, where the hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi has been trending. Many see the charges as an attempt to silence one of Kenya’s most vocal government critics.

Mwangi is a longtime activist and a well-known figure in Kenya’s civil society. He has previously faced arrests, threats, and intimidation for his outspoken stance against police brutality, corruption, and impunity.

The June protests were sparked by the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. His death became a rallying point for demonstrators, highlighting widespread frustration over the rising cost of living and aggressive police tactics.