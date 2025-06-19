Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day with strikes on both sides

Israel
An Iranian missile hit a busy residential and commercial area in at least two sites just outside the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday, causing extensive damage.
Another missile slammed into the main hospital in southern Israel, wounding about 40 people and causing damage to the medical facility.
Israel’s defence minister vowed to "increase the intensity of attacks" against Iran citing “deliberate attacks” against hospitals and residential buildings.
Tehran says its “main target” was a nearby Israeli military and intelligence site.
Israel, meanwhile, carried out strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, in its latest attack on the country's nuclear programme.
Iranian state television reports there is “no radiation danger” at the site which had been evacuated prior to the strike.
The latest attacks come as US President Donald Trump considers whether Washington should get involved in the conflict.
Fighting between Tel Aviv and Tehran began last Friday with a surprise wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites, senior officers, and nuclear scientists.
01:44
Israel targets missile sites in Iran amid escalating tensions
Go to video
Iran urges citizens to delete WhatsApp, alleges spy links to Israel
01:00
US president Trump renews extension for TikTok to avoid nationwide ban
01:29
Ramaphosa concludes G7 summit visit, no meeting with Trump
00:51
People cross from Iran into Azerbaijan as Israel's attacks continue
02:16
Israel and Iran trade airstrikes in a fifth day of conflict