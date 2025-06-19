Welcome to Africanews

Israel-Iran conflict enters its seventh day with strikes on both sides

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Israel

An Iranian missile hit a busy residential and commercial area in at least two sites just outside the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Thursday, causing extensive damage.

Another missile slammed into the main hospital in southern Israel, wounding about 40 people and causing damage to the medical facility.

Israel’s defence minister vowed to "increase the intensity of attacks" against Iran citing “deliberate attacks” against hospitals and residential buildings.

Tehran says its “main target” was a nearby Israeli military and intelligence site.

Israel, meanwhile, carried out strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, in its latest attack on the country's nuclear programme.

Iranian state television reports there is “no radiation danger” at the site which had been evacuated prior to the strike.

The latest attacks come as US President Donald Trump considers whether Washington should get involved in the conflict.

Fighting between Tel Aviv and Tehran  began last Friday with a surprise wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites, senior officers, and nuclear scientists.

