UN says Gaza aid blocked by Israeli security checks

The UN says that aid has not reached Palestinians yet despite it beginning to enter Gaza two days ago. They say the delays have been due to the new Israeli security process to get aid cleared to distribution warehouses, which they’ve described as “long, complex, complicated and dangerous”. The aid coming in is the first in almost three months to trickle in to the enclave.

Gaza had been under a complete blockade since March, preventing food, basic items, medical supplies and other critical aid from reaching residents. The UN humanitarian agency has received approval for 100 aid trucks under the new Israeli scheme, a sharp drop off from the 600 trucks entering Gaza daily during the latest ceasefire.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will only allow quote “minimal” aid to enter Gaza to preserve US and ally support who criticised the images of starvation coming out of the strip.