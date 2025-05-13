Welcome to Africanews

The 78th Cannes Film Festival begins with 22 films vying for top prize

France Cannes 2025 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet  
By Rédaction Africanews

The 78th Cannes Film Festival got underway Tuesday, kicking off two weeks of French Riviera frenzy. 

The festival has, over the years, drawn studios, producers and sales agents all on the hunt for acquisitions. 

A total of 22 films will vie for the top prize, the Palme d’Or and they include Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Die among others. 

Among African films getting mega recognition for the first time is a Nigerian movie by the name My Father's Shadow, directed by Akinola Davies Jr. 

In the emerging film section, Ethiopia’s short film A Doll Made Up Of Clay by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay will be featured, showcasing new entries into the industry. 

Egyptian director Morad Mostafa will also present his debut feature film, Aisha Can't Fly Away, in the Un Certain Regard section. 

The festival will begin with the screening of a three-film tribute to Ukraine and the opening night film, Amélie Bonnin’s French romance “Leave One Day.” 

