UN Security Council updated on growing refugee crisis across globe

The United Nations says the number of refugees across the globe shows that "violence has become the defining currency of our age."

Filippo Grandi, the U.N.'s high commissioner for refugees, told the Security Council that the plight of millions across the globe is exacerbated by the more than 120 conflicts, which are raging unabated.

Grandi paid particular attention in his remarks to Sudan and Ukraine, where close to seven million people have become refugees.

"They will not return unless they can be safe and secure in the short and in the long term," Grandi said. "Unless the sirens truly stop announcing incoming attacks."

Grandi also faulted politics across the globe playing part in the a retrenchment away from aid.

"We hear of prioritizing national interests, of boosting defense spending, all valid concerns, of course, and legitimate state pursuits. But these are not incompatible with aid," Grandi said. "Quite the contrary."