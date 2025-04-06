Tens of thousands take part in anti-Trump demonstrations in United States

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in protests in Washington and other cities across the United States against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk.

Over a thousand of the so-called “Hands Off” rallies took place on Saturday in protests against the Trump administration’s overhaul of the government and expansion of presidential authority.

In the capital, despite the gloomy weather, thousands of people streamed onto the expanse of grass surrounding the Washington Monument.

Organisers estimate that more than 250,000 people took part in demonstrations in all 50 US states, including the National Mall in the capital.

Protesters expressed what is seen as the rising anger and frustration by Americans with a wide range of Trump’s policies.

This includes what they see as his attacks on federal workers, education, health programmes, the economy, the treatment of marginalised communities, and deportation of immigrants.

Around the world, American expatriates and local supporters assembled in cities including Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.

Trump meanwhile spent the day in Florida playing a round of golf before returning to his Mar-a-Lago compound.