Ancelotti: 'Mbappe will be a Real Madrid legend like Ronaldo'

"Kylian Mbappe will be a Real Madrid legend like Cristiano Ronaldo" said the 'Los Blancos' boss Carlo Ancelotti on Monday, as he prepares his side for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad.

Madrid will host Sociedad with a 1-0 advantage at the Bernabeu on Tuesday evening after Endrick scored a first-half goal in San Sebastian back on the 26th of February.

Madrid were without Mbappe in that first leg after he had tooth removed, but he will however be available for the second leg.

The Frenchman has already achieved what Ronaldo had achieved in his first season in the Spanish capital and when asked if Mbappe can be even better, Ancelotti responded, "I can only let Mbappe be and expect he will achieve just as much as Cristiano did at Real Madrid. Can he do it? Yes, I think he can do it."

Mbappe’s 33 goals in all competitions since joining Madrid already equals the tally that Cristiano Ronaldo reached in his entire first season for the powerhouse in 2009-10.