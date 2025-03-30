Sudanese army chief vows to defeat RSF

In a video statement on Saturday, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed to crush the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), ruling out any reconciliation. He reaffirmed that the army would neither forgive nor negotiate with the RSF, while also offering amnesty to fighters who lay down their arms and "repent to the truth."

Earlier, the army announced that it had taken control of a major market in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, which the RSF had used to launch attacks during the ongoing war. The army also claimed victory over the RSF in Khartoum, stating they now control most of the capital, including the vital commercial hub of Souq Libya.

The conflict between the army and RSF has escalated ethnic violence, created a humanitarian crisis, and led to widespread famine. Millions of Sudanese have been displaced, and the death toll from the war has reached tens of thousands. The violence has also worsened instability in neighbouring countries like Libya, Chad, and South Sudan.