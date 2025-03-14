British national killed in Kenya by President's motorcade vehicle

A 79-year-old British man, Edgar Charles Frederick, has died after being struck by a vehicle linked to Kenyan President William Ruto’s motorcade in Nairobi.

The incident occurred on Thursday along a main road in the capital. Police confirmed that the driver, who was behind the wheel of a support vehicle in the convoy, failed to stop but was later arrested and released on bail.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing, and the driver is expected to appear in court. Frederick had been visiting Kenya to see family members living in the country. His next-of-kin have been informed, and a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The UK High Commission stated that it was aware of the reports and seeking further details. Meanwhile, social media footage showed a man lying injured on the road near a busy shopping area, later covered with a traditional Maasai shawl.

Officials clarified that the vehicle involved was part of the regional administration’s support team for the presidential detail. President Ruto was in the area at the time for public engagements.