Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, provided clarification on Vinicius Junior’s absence from Friday’s training session, revealing that the Brazilian winger was given an additional rest day due to fatigue.

“We’ve given him an extra rest day because he’s still very tired. He’ll be available tomorrow, at his best level, ready to help us. There’s nothing wrong with him, he’s just a bit tired,” said Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's head coach.

Vinicius has faced scrutiny over his performances this season, alongside Kylian Mbappé, as both players’ contributions to the team are under increasing scrutiny. While Mbappé has scored 28 goals, Vinicius has contributed 18 goals and 11 assists. Despite their strong individual performances, doubts have arisen about their partnership, especially following Vinicius’ missed penalty in Real Madrid’s recent draw with Atlético Madrid.

“Vinicius is an unquestionable player for us. He may have ups and downs in his performances, but I’ll never doubt him. He’s been incredibly important for this club, and that’s why I cannot question him, even if he has a tough moment,” said Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's head coach.

Currently, Real Madrid sits second in La Liga with 57 points, tied with leaders FC Barcelona, who have a game in hand.