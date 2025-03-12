AU rejects Sudan’s parallel government, warns of threat to unity

The African Union's Peace and Security Council (PSC) has rejected Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) declaration of a parallel government, warning it threatens Sudan’s unity.

Following its March 11 meeting in Addis Ababa, the PSC urged AU members and the international community not to recognize or support any such entity.

This comes after the RSF and 18 allied movements announced a "peace and unity" government in Nairobi, drawing scrutiny. Kenya, initially defending its role, later softened its stance.

The AU reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty and urged peaceful negotiations, as the ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions since April 2023.

Sudan descended into a deadly conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary rebels broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions.

The war has killed more than 24,000 people and driven over 14 million people — about 30% of the population — from their homes, according to the United Nations.

An estimated 3.2 million Sudanese have escaped to neighboring countries.