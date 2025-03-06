Lesotho registers its discontent with Trump's mocking comments

The mountain kingdom of Lesotho has formally registered its discontent with comments made earlier this week by US President Donald Trump.

In a speech to the Congress on Tuesday listing wasted foreign spending, Trump said nobody had ever heard of the African country.

The authorities in Lesotho say they are “shocked and embarrassed” by the mockery in the US president’s speech.

"When somebody as high-powered as President Trump denies us in such a high-profile set-up, it is understandable we would have to do something. So we have followed all diplomatic channels to register our discontent," said government spokesperson Thabo Sekonyela.

Lesotho foreign minister earlier described Trump’s comments as “quite insulting” and said that they were not taking the matter lightly.

Sekonyela added that many volunteers from the United States Peace Corps have come to the country over a long period of time.

“So, all of a sudden, President Trump cannot claim not to know about that kind of situation. Some of them have stayed in this country. They have enjoyed staying here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s new right-hand man, South African born and bred Elon Musk, is currently seeking a licence to provide internet services in Lesotho via his Starlink network.

South Africa surrounds Lesotho and its 2.3 million people.