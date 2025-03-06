Amon Murwira in Moscow: a Step towards stronger bilateral relations

Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, has arrived in Moscow for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During a press conference after their meeting, Lavrov highlighted that the relationship between the two nations is founded on principles of equality and mutual respect.

He stated, "We focused on the importance of enhancing trade and economic collaboration, agreeing to take further steps to explore promising areas of mutual interest, particularly in geological exploration, mineral resource development, energy—including nuclear—agriculture, space, and information and communication technologies."

Lavrov also mentioned that Russia offers 125 scholarships each year for Zimbabwean students to study at its universities and expressed readiness to increase this number.

Additionally, he announced that the third Russia-Africa summit is scheduled for 2026, while the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will take place in 2025 in an African nation.

Murwira, for his part, underscored the strong political ties between Zimbabwe and Russia, emphasizing the commitment to enhance economic relations.

“Zimbabwe is dedicated to fortifying these connections and continuing the excellent rapport with the Russian Federation. This visit is a testament to our resolve,” he stated.

When journalists inquired about various international issues, Murwira addressed a question from TV BRICS correspondent Yana Panferova regarding Zimbabwe's potential involvement in BRICS.

He noted that the organization is a significant platform for economic collaboration.

Murwira added, "Zimbabwe is currently working to meet the necessary criteria for BRICS membership. We are in the application phase and are awaiting feedback in accordance with the consensus established within the BRICS framework."

Professor Murwira is making his debut visit to Moscow as Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister.

Accompanying him is Kudakwashe Mnagagawa, who serves as the deputy minister for finance, economic development, and investment promotion.