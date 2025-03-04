Sudan : distressing report on child rape cases by UNICEF

The United Nations has reported that sexual violence against children is being employed as a common strategy in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. A recent report highlights that millions of children are in jeopardy due to this alarming trend.

In a shocking report, the UN children's agency has revealed that children as young as one year old have been victims of rape across nine states in Sudan.

As of early 2024, the agency reported that 221 children, including boys, have suffered this horrific fate at the hands of armed men.

These alarming statistics were gathered from gender-based violence service providers operating in the region, highlighting the severe impact of ongoing violence on the youngest and most vulnerable members of society.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023, pitting the military against the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

This brutal struggle has resulted in the deaths of at least 20,000 individuals, with estimates suggesting the actual toll may be even higher.

The war has displaced over 14 million people, leading to widespread famine in various areas of the country.

Human rights organizations have reported numerous atrocities, including sexual violence and forced marriages of children, perpetrated by both factions involved in the conflict.

UNICEF's recent findings indicate that approximately 61,800 children have been internally displaced since the onset of the war.

The agency has documented numerous cases of children being raped during assaults on urban areas.

Notably, more than 30% of the victims were boys, with the group including 16 children under five years old and four infants.

The reported incidents occurred in several states, including Gedaref, Kassala, and Khartoum, among others.

Of the 221 cases, 73 were linked to the conflict, while 71 were unrelated, with the remaining cases still under investigation, as shared by Tess Ingram from UNICEF.