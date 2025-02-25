Coach says Liverpool trophy haul will help Mo Salah's Ballon d'Or bid

It has been a record-breaking season so far for Liverpool striker Mo Salah. The Egyptian is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 25 goals and 16 assists.

Liverpool’s coach says Salah’s hopes of winning the Ballon d'Or later this year could hinge on how much silverware the team win.

Arne Slot believes that Salah's bid to win the prestigious award can only boost the club's title chances this season.

"It's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion, because it means if he does well, it means that we are doing well. But for him to stay in that discussion he should bring in the same performances as he has done for seven of eight months now,” he said.

“I think in general, someone that wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well. So it's a great challenge that is in front of us, but also in front of him."

Slot said, Salah, who had been with the club since 2017 has had some outstanding seasons and that he hopes he will “continue this for a longer period of time”.

“But to do that he first has to extend his contract, of course," said Slot.

Salah has yet to agree to a contract extension with Liverpool beyond the current season.

He has helped the Reds open an 11-point gap at the top of the standings over Arsenal, as they look to become champions for the 20th time.

No African player has won the Ballon d'Or since George Weah in 1995.