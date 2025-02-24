Bukavu: Over 200 Police Officers and Soldiers Join M23

In Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 200 police officers and soldiers have defected to the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel movement active in the country's east. The defection ceremony took place in front of the provincial police headquarters, drawing the attention of the local population.

Defections Driven by Lack of Resources

Jackson Nkamba, Senior Commissioner of the Congolese National Police (PNC), justified the move by highlighting the poor working conditions of security forces.

"We were trained with the Congolese government's money, and I am Congolese. If the government provided the necessary resources, the police would be professional. We are being retrained to become a new kind of police force—one that doesn’t have to intervene on foot or go into the field without even having a meal," he said.

The defectors will undergo further training in Rumangabo, North Kivu, under the AFC/M23’s supervision. The movement claims it aims to establish a more disciplined and effective police force in the areas under its control.

M23’s Security Agenda

General Bernard Byamungu, head of operations for the Revolutionary Army of Congo, emphasized the movement’s commitment to restoring security by disarming civilians.

"All these weapons must be taken away from the population so they can live in peace. We will work together to ensure security," he stated.

Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23’s spokesperson, framed the defections as a step towards a broader political vision.

"The police officers joining us want to work with us to liberate the country and fight against tribalism, exclusion, and poor governance," he explained.

A Worsening Security Situation

As the M23 expands its control, the Congolese army (FARDC) is urging deserters to return to their units. Meanwhile, fighting continues on the ground. In Lubero, clashes between the FARDC and M23 have led to widespread looting, further worsening the region’s security crisis.

The mass defection of police and military personnel to the M23 underscores the deep divisions weakening the DRC’s east, where ongoing power struggles between armed groups and the central government continue to fuel instability.