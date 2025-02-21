Ghana struggles to deal with a cholera outbreak

Ghana is facing a growing cholera outbreak, with thousands infected and dozens of lives lost.

The bacterial disease initially emerged in the Greater Accra Region, but has now impacted the Central, Western, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

With over 6,100 cases and 51 deaths recorded as of 16 February, the crisis has put immense pressure on health authorities.

“People have to go to the theatre, and we have to take care of them. Last week, I single-handedly did more than 20 cases alone. I had to step up because my officers were busy in the ward managing cholera cases,” said Dr Douglas Amponsah, Medical Superintendent of Winneba Government Hospital.

While the situation remains critical, intensified response efforts, including vaccinations and improved surveillance, are beginning to show results, offering a glimmer of hope in the fight against this deadly disease.

“Despite the worrying situation in the Central regions, new cholera cases are decreasing and the districts of Agona West and Effutu, which were initially hard-hit, are now showing a decline in new cases,” said the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Enhanced surveillance, rapid diagnosis, and environmental assessments are helping to contain the disease.

Cholera treatment centres have been set up, and nearly 854,000 people in high-risk areas have received oral vaccines.

The bacterial disease, which is spread through contaminated water and food, thrives in poor sanitary conditions.

Public awareness campaigns are educating communities on preventive measures, including improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

“We would also do some jingles for their local media houses to play so that it will hammer home the message that we need to be clean to avoid cholera,” said Nenyin Ghartey II, Paramount Chief of the Effutu traditional area.

While the declining cases offer a glimmer of hope, experts warn that sustained efforts are needed to prevent future outbreaks.