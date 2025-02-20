Kenya affirms support for peace initiatives in Sudan amid tensions

Kenya announced on Wednesday its willingness to assist in peace initiatives in Sudan, following accusations from Khartoum that Nairobi had infringed on its sovereignty by hosting a meeting for Sudan’s paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Sudan condemned Kenya's decision to hold the meeting on Tuesday, labeling it as an "act of hostility," especially since it came just before the RSF was set to unveil a parallel government.

The RSF's Deputy Commander, Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, led a Sudanese delegation at the Kenyatta International Conference Center in Nairobi, where he indicated that a major announcement would be made on Friday.

In response, Kenya’s foreign ministry emphasized its role in hosting numerous Sudanese refugees and its commitment to facilitating dialogue "without any ulterior motives."

Kisemei Mutisya, a lecturer at Riara International University, warned that Kenya could face international isolation.

He noted that the country is perceived as backing a rebel faction opposed to the "legitimate" regime in Khartoum.

"Any effort to undermine or interfere with it in an undiplomatic manner, as Kenya appears to be doing, could provide Sudan with grounds to bring the case before the International Court of Justice," he stated.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan between the military and the RSF has resulted in over 24,000 fatalities and displaced more than 14 million people—approximately 30% of the population, according to the United Nations.

Around 3.2 million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries.

Sudanese officials reported on Tuesday that recent RSF attacks had claimed the lives of over 400 civilians, including infants, after the paramilitary group suffered a significant defeat at the hands of the Sudanese army.

Haydar Abdul Karim, a Sudanese peace activist and journalist currently living in Kenya, urged regional governments to remain neutral.

He expressed concern that many politicians are attempting to legitimize the RSF's efforts to establish a new government, which could lead to further divisions within Sudan.