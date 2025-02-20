France hands over its Port-Bouët military base to Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast officially took control of Port-Bouët, the last remaining French military base in the country on Thursday.

Paris officially handed the camp over in a ceremony that included a changing of the guard to mark the transfer of security responsibilities to the Ivorian army.

France has been present in Ivory Coast for decades, but the handover comes as the majority of its forces leave countries across West Africa.

French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said some 80 French servicemen will continue to stay in the country to advise and train the Ivorian military.

"France is transforming its presence, France is not disappearing,” he said.

About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed in Port- Bouët and helped in the fight against jihadists, who launch regular attacks across the wider region.

The withdrawal will take place gradually over the course of 2025, but around 80 French soldiers are expected to remain for training and support missions..

New military cooperation agreements were signed at the ceremony between the two countries, with both sides stressing that relations between them remain warm.

“This act marks a new era in the friendship and strategic collaboration between our two countries,” said Ivorian Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara.

He said the base was going be renamed after the Ivorian army's first Chief of Staff, the late General Thomas d'Aquin Ouattara.

Ivory Coast's announcement follows that of other leaders across West Africa, where France’s military has been asked to leave.

Analysts say the requests for their departure can be seen as part of a broader structural transformation in the region’s engagement with Paris.

French troops have in recent years been kicked out of several West African countries including Niger, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Chad which was considered France’s most stable and loyal partner in Africa.

The French government has been making efforts to revive its waning political and military influence on the continent by devising a new military strategy.