Egypt, Spain leaders agree on Gaza reconstruction

Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reiterated Wednesday their governments' rejection to US President Donald Trump’s proposal calling for depopulating the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in a joint news conference in Madrid, the Egyptian leader called for the international community to support a reconstruction plan for Gaza “without the transfer of the Palestinian people.”

Sánchez pointed out that their removal from the Strip "would be immoral and contrary to international law and United Nations resolutions," and "would have a destabilising effect at a regional and global level."

El-Sissi stressed the reconstruction of Gaza must be implemented “without the transfer of the Palestinian people from their land to which they cling, and their homeland which they will not accept relinquishing.”

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state," said Sánchez, who reiterated his support for the two-state solution and for approval of the reconstruction of the enclave at the Arab League summit scheduled for 4 March in Cairo.

The Egyptian president also urged the international community to help revive the stalled peace process between Palestinians and Israel with the aim of establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law.