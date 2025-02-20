Cyril Ramaphosa addresses G20 Foreign Ministers

Cyril Ramaphosa sounded the alarm about conflicts around the world at a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg. Among those who attended the meeting on Thursday were ministers from Russia and China; the U.S., meanwhile, was absent amid tensions with South Africa.

During his speech the South African president talked about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, stating that; ''the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, conflict that's raging in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Sudan, in the Sahel, and in Gaza, continue to exact heavy human toll and heighten global insecurity.''

''South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas as a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza," he added.

The South African President also issued a call to arms for those who attended, saying, "the G20 needs to play a leading role in the global agenda for people, climate and prosperity. As we strive towards a common purpose, I think it is important that we should remember that cooperation is our greatest strength. Let us seek to find common ground through constructive engagement. Through the G20 we should be able to set the coordinates of a new cause for human progress."

Representatives from the EU, UN and African Union also attended the meeting.