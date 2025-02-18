UN chief says Sudan humanitarian situation 'extremely worrying'

The spokesperson for the United Nation's Secretary-General said Monday that the humanitarian situation in Sudan remains “extremely worrying."

"We are especially deeply concerned about the impact of violence on civilians in and around the Zamzam displacement camp in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur," said Stéphane Dujarric.

Zamzam is one of the areas in Sudan where famine has been seen.

Following the escalation of hostilities in Zamzam over the past week, about 5,500 people were displaced and sought safety and shelter in Shamal Jabal Marrah locality in Central Darfur, according to Dujarric.

"There were also reports of others seeking to leave the area being prevented from doing so, due to the intensity of the fighting and key exit routes being blocked," he said.

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters have besieged the city of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur province for nearly a year in an attempt to capture it from government forces.