Egypt's President will not attend White House talks if they involve Trump's Gaza plan

According to Egyptian security sources, the country's president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi will not travel to the White House for discussions if the agenda involves U.S. president Donald Trump's proposal to move Palestinians out of Gaza.

Trump has sparked the ire of a string of Arab nations with his suggestion that Gaza should be controlled by the U.S. and turned into the ''Riviera of the Middle East''.

He has urged Egypt and Jordan to take in Gaza's some 2 million residents, and has warned he may halt aid if they refuse to do so.

Egypt says Trump issued an open invitation to the country's president earlier this month, while the U.S. added that no date for such a visit has been pinned down.

Trump recently met with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, who rejected his suggestion to displace Gazans from the enclave.

Meanwhile, the fate of a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hangs in the balance, after Israel insisted it would resume fighting if hostages held by the Palestinian militant group were not freed in the coming days.