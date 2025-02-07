Kenyan police reinforce Haiti mission amid U.S. funding freeze

A fourth group of Kenyan police arrived in Haiti on Thursday to help combat violent gangs, despite a partial U.S. funding freeze for the U.N.-backed mission.

The 200 officers join over 600 Kenyans already working alongside Haitian police, as part of a multinational effort including Jamaica, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

This comes after the U.S. froze $13.3 million in aid, part of a broader foreign assistance freeze by President Donald Trump. However, mission commander Godfrey Otunge downplayed concerns, saying the cut represents less than 3% of total funding, with ongoing support from the U.S. and other partners.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that $40.7 million in aid was approved, including armored vehicles and logistical support. During a visit to the Dominican Republic, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment, urging an expansion of the mission to tackle Haiti’s worsening security crisis.

Gangs control 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the mission faces funding and personnel shortages as violence escalates.