M23's grip on Goma: a community meeting marks a turning point

Rebel leader Corneille Nangaa has openly expressed the M23's ambition to advance towards Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Just days after seizing control of Goma, the M23 organized its first public meeting on Thursday.

Thousands of residents gathered at the Stade de l'Unité to hear from the rebellion's leaders.

"We are here to bring you peace. All the children of Goma, sleep well, for you are free," Nangaa assured the crowd, trying to calm the population regarding the current situation.

However, he did not shy away from stating the M23's goal of moving towards Kinshasa.

"You are free. Do you want us to stay in Goma? No, we will continue to Kinshasa. I insist, we will go to Kinshasa," he declared.

The reactions from Goma's residents were mixed in response to the large gathering.

Some, like Amani Safari, expressed optimism and hope for positive change: "The M23/AFC has brought change, and we want them to remove all those who have held the state's services hostage, as we no longer want the same system. Everyone must be replaced."

Others, such as Franck Bisimwa, were more cautious: "I listened to the new authorities' message. They promised good things, but we remain cautious and will see if they truly deliver on their promises. Based on their speech, we heard what we wanted to hear as a population."

During the meeting, the M23 introduced its new provincial leaders to the crowd.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the movement announced the appointment of a governor for North Kivu, two vice-governors, a mayor for Goma, and various territorial administrators.

Despite the unilateral ceasefire declared this week, the M23 continues its activities.

On Wednesday, rebels seized control of the city of Nyabibwe, located 100 kilometers from Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu.

The situation remains tense, with a meeting expected this weekend in Tanzania between Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame as part of an extraordinary regional summit addressing the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The future of Goma and the surrounding region is uncertain.

The M23 meeting signifies a new phase in the city's takeover, but it remains to be seen whether the rebellion can deliver on its promises of peace and stability.