DRC: Goma residents split on M23 ceasefire announcement

As the M23 rebellion pushes further into South Kivu following the fall of Goma, the group has declared a ceasefire set to take effect on Thursday, February 3, 2025. The M23 stated that the decision was made in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

However, reactions in Goma remain mixed. While some residents welcome the move as a step toward peace, others express deep skepticism about its credibility.

"We are really exhausted, very exhausted," said Didier Bahati, a resident of Goma. "There are too many collateral victims. Honestly, we strongly doubt this ceasefire."

For others, the announcement brings hope. "This ceasefire is very important for us," said Kabunga Nelson, another Goma resident. "It will allow life to return to normal—no more killings and everyone can resume their daily activities."

Yet, some remain unconvinced. "Despite the ceasefire, the war continues, and people are still suffering," said Byamungu Hangi, a motorcycle taxi driver. "We hear about a ceasefire, but we don’t see peace."

The situation on the ground remains tense, with many waiting to see whether the ceasefire will hold or if the conflict will persist.