Stolen Iraqi artefacts returned from Italy

On Wednesday, a set of ancient artefacts stolen by illegal traffickers were returned to Iraqi authorities in a ceremony held in Rome. The items, which had been seized in Italy, were handed over in the presence of police officials and Iraq’s Ambassador to Italy.

Michele Minetti, commander of the Monza Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Unit, provided details about the items.

“These five archaeological pieces date back to before 2000 BC,” Minetti said. “There are four cones and a terracotta tablet. The tablet is an administrative document containing records of prisoners, while the cones commemorate the builders of various temples where they were originally placed.”

The investigation to recover the artefacts began after the Iraqi embassy in Italy learned that the items had appeared for sale in an auction house.

Iraq’s Ambassador to Italy, Saywan Sabir Mustafa Barzani, explained that the items were among thousands stolen from Iraq, particularly in 2003. “The embassy identified these five artefacts in an auction house, where they were being sold. After a lengthy investigation, we were able to work with the Cultural Heritage Protection Unit to have them returned to us. Even now, we are finding other stolen objects being sold, as we discovered another auction house with similar items for sale just today,” Barzani said.

In recent years, the Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Unit has returned about 19 stolen Iraqi artefacts to the Iraqi embassy in Italy, highlighting ongoing efforts to fight the illegal trade of cultural treasures.