While some Goma residents re-open businesses, others flee

Red cross officers recovered bodies of alleged members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo from the streets of Goma, days after M23 rebels marched into the city and fighting broke out.

The Rwanda-backed rebels have aimed to exert a sense of normalcy after seizing the city, which is the largest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Some residents said the group had called on them to reopen their businesses following days of violence.

Jean, a shopkeeper, said, "the people who control the city now have allowed for normalcy to return, that is why you see a lot of activity all around from everyone. They have told us to return back to business and we have followed their instructions."

Others, meanwhile, have fled the city after the unrest. The majority of Goma is without electricity and water, leaving some residents fearing the worst.

Maman Anette, a petrol seller, said, "we are a bit worried because last time we were here selling our things and suddenly bullets sounded and bullets were flying everywhere and we didn't know why. Everyone was running and others got injured in the process as they fled the gunshots. Just gunshots and we don't see the enemy, that is what is worrying us. Also, we do not have electricity and we are suffering because of not having electricity."

According to a UN report, over 400,000 residents have been displaced in eastern DRC this year, as a result of fighting between the rebels and Congolese army.