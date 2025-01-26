Fighting near Goma escalates as M23 Rebels advance

Army vehicles were seen heading to the front lines on the outskirts of Goma in eastern Congo on Saturday, as fighting between the Congolese military and M23 rebels continues. The Congolese army issued a statement praising its troops and the Wazalendo armed group for their “determination” in combating the M23 rebels, which it claims are supported by Rwanda.

The ongoing violence has left many residents of Goma anxious and fearful.

Local resident Mumbere Alain described the tense situation: “We have been hearing bombs for three hours. We, the population, are scared and worried, because we don’t know where to flee to. We ask the government to do everything possible to send soldiers to the front lines to help drive out the enemy.”

The violence has taken a heavy toll on peacekeepers as well. Six South African U.N. peacekeepers were killed in the fighting, with one of their armoured vehicles seen abandoned and on fire near Goma. M23 rebels have been making significant territorial gains, tightening their encirclement of Goma, which is a key regional hub for security and humanitarian efforts.

Another resident, Musandanya Sikuzote, voiced concerns about the rising casualties: “We are so afraid when we see the number of dead and wounded among the military and the Wazalendo coming from the front. We want the government to mobilize the military so that peace can return.”

M23 rebels recently captured the town of Sake, located just 27 kilometres from Goma. The capture of Sake has cut off one of the last main routes into the city, further escalating tensions in the region.

This latest development comes amid a conflict that has been ongoing for over a decade, contributing to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.