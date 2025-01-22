Nigerian regulator approves up to 50% hike in mobile phone tariffs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved an up to 50 per cent increase in mobile phone tariffs.

This is, however, far short of the 100 per cent hike telecommunications operators have been requesting for the past six years.

Mobile phone tariffs in Nigeria have remained unchanged for over 10 years.

Analysts say the depreciation of the naira combined with inflation have significantly increased operational costs for telecoms companies.

However, the regulator said it had to cap the increase in order to reach a balance between enabling sustainable industry growth and the need to protect consumers.

It added that higher tariffs will allow operators to invest in infrastructure and fund innovation projects which will ultimately benefit users through improved services.

Telecoms companies have also been told that they need clearly communicate their price changes to customers.

They also have to demonstrate what the NCC described as “measurable improvements in service delivery” alongside the increases.

As the cost of living soars in Nigeria, consumer advocacy group, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers, has vowed to contest the decision.