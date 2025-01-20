Oxfam puts spotlight on wealth inequality as WEF gets underway

World economy
As the World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos, Oxfam is putting the spotlight on wealth inequality. According to the anti-poverty group, billionaires wealth increased 3 times faster last year than in 2023, whereas the number of those in the world living in poverty has barely changed.
The statistc uncovered by the organisation have troubled its officials.
Amitabh Behar, executive director of Oxfam International, said, "on the one hand, you see the billionaire wealth explode a: nd explode enormously. On the other hand, you see 44% of the global population, which is 3.6 billion people, still living below the poverty line. And that is what we had the numbers in 1990. So you don't see any change, you still have 3.6 billion people living below the poverty line."
3000 people including government officials and business executives are gathering in Davos for the forum.
It coincides with billionaire Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president ; outgoing President Joe Biden recently called for billionaires to start to ‘pay their fair share’.
01:08
IMF lifts 2025 global growth outlook, but warns against protectionism
Go to video
California wildfires threaten to widen inequality
01:35
UN predicts world economic growth at subdued 2.8% in 2025
Go to video
Mahama names cabinet team to lead Ghana’s economic revival
Go to video
Zimbabwe seeks debt restructuring to unlock funding and rebuild economy
01:35
World Bank says more than 100 countries hindered by "middle-income trap"