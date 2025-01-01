Ivory Coast to withdraw French troops

Ivory Coast has announced the withdrawal of French troops, marking the end of a decades-long military presence in the country. President Alassane Ouattara confirmed that the process will begin in January 2025, with the Port Bouët military base handed over to Ivorian forces. "We have decided on a coordinated and organized withdrawal of French forces," Ouattara said. France currently has up to 600 soldiers stationed in the country.

This decision aligns with similar actions by other West African nations, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where anti-French sentiment has grown. France has faced military expulsions across 70% of African countries where it once maintained a presence. Recent withdrawals include Senegal and Chad, traditionally seen as strong French allies.

The move comes as France attempts to revamp its military strategy in Africa, drastically reducing its troop presence. Meanwhile, countries like Mali and Burkina Faso have turned to Russia for military support, although this has coincided with a rise in extremist attacks and civilian casualties.