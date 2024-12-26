Forces vives of Guinea stands firm against junta's extended rule

The Forces Vives platform of Guinea, which includes parts of the opposition and civil society, has announced that it will no longer recognize the authority of the military junta starting December 31, 2024.

This date was initially set as the end of the transition period promised by the military following the 2021 coup.

However, the authorities have since announced a delay, citing the need for a "refoundation of the state."

Abdoul Sacko, coordinator of the Forum des Forces Sociales de Guinée, stated that “there is no relevant, visible or perfectible approach to a return to constitutional order.” He criticized the current situation as one of widespread frustration and advocated for a civil transition.

He emphasized that while the transition authorities are nearing the end of their self-imposed mandate, there is a lack of accountability regarding the technical, administrative, and socio-political processes that led to the failure to uphold commitments.

The Forces Vives' rejection of the transition extension could signal a new phase in Guinea's political crisis.

The opposition and civil society may escalate their efforts to demand adherence to the original timeline and a swift return to constitutional order.

In light of what they perceive as a disregard for commitments made, the Forces Vives are now advocating for the establishment of a civilian transition, believing it to be the only viable option.

“Responsibility requires us to engage in efforts to inform and mobilize the populace towards a civil transition,” Abdoul Sacko asserted.

The international community, is closely monitoring the situation.