Russia sends help as Kazakhstan plane crash toll climbs

Kazakhstan officials said 38 people have died after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev visited survivors of the plane crash at the hospital and disclosed the death toll while meeting with Azerbaijani officials, local media reported.

An unnamed survivor at the hospital said he could not find his wife after the plane crash .

"When the plane crashed, my wife was sitting next to me, and I haven't seen my wife since the crash, and I don't know where she is." he said to a reporter.

Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general’s office said previously that 32 of the 67 people on board the plane had survived.

The plane crashed while en route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus.