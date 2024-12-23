Residents in southern Nigeria voice concerns over pipeline oil spills

Pipeline oil spills are becoming increasingly common in southern Nigeria, according to locals, threatening the livelihoods of communities in the area.

The latest spill has hampered fishing and farming - a main source of income for many locals.

Ikenka Genesis, a farmer, says, "we’ve lost millions of (Nigerian) Naira. There was rice ready for harvest and in the fish ponds too, it was an harvesting season, but because of the spill, we cannot harvest, we cannot do anything."

The spills have prompted a wave of concern among environmentalists.

Among them is Alagoa Morris, who says, "experts have informed us that life expectancy in the Niger Delta is lower than any other region in this country. While it is 41,42 (percent) in the Niger Delta region, it is about 52,53 (percent) in other regions, about 10 percent, you know, difference. So, it is attributed to the oil industry induced pollution.''

''We are drinking, breathing and eating, you know, hydrocarbon pollution. So, life expectancy is affected, livelihood of the people seriously affected, health implications," he adds.

Locals have recorded the most recent spill as the fourth in three months.

Activists are pushing for immediate action to address the issue, as well as long term solutions to shield the environment for the generations to come.