Putin defends Russia’s role in Syria, denies failure

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected claims that Russia’s involvement in Syria has been a failure, asserting that Moscow achieved its primary objectives in the conflict. Speaking during his annual press conference on Thursday, Putin highlighted the strategic and counterterrorism gains Russia has secured since intervening in the Syrian civil war nearly a decade ago.

“They want to present everything happening in Syria as some kind of failure or defeat for Russia. I assure you, that is not the case,” Putin said. “We came to Syria 10 years ago to prevent the creation of a terrorist enclave, similar to what we’ve seen in Afghanistan.”

He also pointed out that Russia has cultivated relations with various groups and countries in the region, further cementing its strategic foothold.

“We maintain relations with all the groups that control the situation there and with all the countries in the region. The overwhelming majority of them tell us they are interested in our military bases remaining in Syria,” Putin noted.

Assad’s Demise and Russia’s Role Going Forward

Putin also addressed the recent ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was granted asylum in Moscow after losing power. While Putin has yet to meet Assad in person, he stated that he plans to speak with him, including raising the case of missing American journalist Austin Tice.

Moscow has quickly moved to establish contacts with the rebel factions now in control of Syria, focusing on safeguarding its military bases and diplomatic presence. However, questions remain about Russia’s influence in the country following Assad’s departure, a significant setback after nearly a decade of support for his regime.

Despite these challenges, Putin argued that Russia’s intervention has strengthened its regional standing. “In general, we have achieved our goals,” he said, while also questioning Western governments’ newfound willingness to engage with former opposition groups in Syria.

A Long Press Conference, a Focus on Syria

Putin’s comments were part of his annual press conference, which lasted over four hours. As always, the event showcased the Russian president’s ability to navigate a wide range of domestic and international issues, with Syria emerging as a key topic in this year’s discussions.

Russia’s military presence in Syria, including its air and naval bases, remains central to its regional strategy, with Putin reiterating that Moscow’s long-term goals align with maintaining stability and influence in the Middle East.