UN Peacekeeping Chief Discusses Progress In CAR

On the second day of his visit to the Central African Republic (CAR), Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN peacekeeping chief, met with the country’s Prime Minister, Felix Moloua. The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in CAR and the key steps needed for further progress.

The humanitarian and security conditions in CAR have deteriorated since March, amid escalating clashes between armed groups. Despite these challenges, significant strides have been made in stabilizing the country.

Lacroix highlighted several areas of positive change during the meeting. These include the redeployment of the state's presence in conflict zones and successful stabilization efforts in various regions of the country. He also noted the progress made in disarming members of armed groups, and the fact that some groups have withdrawn from armed conflict and reintegrated into civilian life.

“We took stock of a number of important advances, notably in the redeployment of the State's presence, as well as the stabilization efforts that are bearing fruit in several parts of the territory, the progress made in disarming members of the armed group, and the fact that a number of armed groups have withdrawn from armed struggle and reintegrated into civilian life,” Lacroix explained.

A key topic of discussion was the country’s electoral process. With national elections scheduled for next year, Lacroix emphasized the importance of preparing for a smooth transition and fair voting process. Through the UN’s peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, and other international partners, the UN has been actively supporting preparations to ensure the elections are free and secure.

The meeting also focused on ways to better protect civilians and reinforce the country’s commitment to international humanitarian law. Both Lacroix and Moloua stressed the need for continued efforts to safeguard vulnerable populations amidst the ongoing conflict.