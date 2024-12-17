Welcome to Africanews

Transition in Syria: Russian troops under scrutiny by new government

Russian armoured vehicles driving past near the Hmeimim Air Base, currently operated by Russia, in the town of Hmeimim, southeast of Latakia, Syria, Monday Dec. 16, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Leo Correa/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Syrian politics

In the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's removal, Syria's transitional government has announced that Russian presence is unwelcome. They are open to discussions with all countries to help establish a new future for Syria.

A significant number of Russian military vehicles were observed leaving the western Syrian city of Latakia.

They were en route to Tartus, where Russia maintains a naval base.

This marks the third instance in a week of Moscow relocating or withdrawing its military resources in the region.

Such actions have led to speculation about a possible Russian exit, occurring just a week after the removal of their long-time ally, President Bashar al-Assad.

Obeida Arnaout, representing the new transitional government in Syria, has stated the country's new position.

“I think that Russia should reconsider its presence on Syrian territory as well as its interests. Their interests were linked to the criminal Assad Regime,” he said.

A push for Russia to withdraw from Syria might greatly assist in mending ties with the West.

The EU has announced it has taken initial steps to engage with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) after their significant removal of Assad.

HTS asserts that it intends to establish a future for Syria based on unity and justice.

Nevertheless, the group's troubled history, filled with terrorism and human rights abuse claims, is making many Western countries cautious in their approach.

