Does Syria’s visit to Saudi Arabia signal a shift in alliances?

Syria’s interim president has made his first trip abroad, travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Some say the move could be seen as a shift away from Iran as its main regional ally.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was once aligned with al-Qaida, landed in Riyadh alongside his government’s foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani.

During his trip he met Saudi's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his son Prince Mohammed were among the first to congratulate him on his official appointment.

On Thursday, Damascus received Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who "stressed the urgent need to form a government representing all spectrums" of Syrian society in order "to consolidate stability."

The new Syrian authorities have received a steady stream of diplomatic visitors since toppling Assad in December.

While the country’s diplomatic landscape is rapidly evolving, the growing engagement with Saudi Arabia raises important questions. Could this be the beginning of a shift away from Iran, Syria's long time ally and backer?