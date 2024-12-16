Welcome to Africanews

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi calls upon Syrians to unite

By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi spoke of the importance of Syria's future in his first public remarks since the fall of Bashar Assad.

"The decision-makers are people of the country, and they will either demolish or build it," said El-Sissi.

El-Sissi gave his remarks during a meeting with local media representatives.

El-Sissi also mentioned he was in touch with the new U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump to work towards a solution for the Middle East, including Gaza and Syria, as well as Sudan.

Last week, the Syrian government collapsed, falling to a lightning rebel offensive that seized control of the capital of Damascus marking the end of the Assad family's 50 years of rule.

Additional sources • AP

