Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi calls upon Syrians to unite

Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi spoke of the importance of Syria's future in his first public remarks since the fall of Bashar Assad.
"The decision-makers are people of the country, and they will either demolish or build it," said El-Sissi.
El-Sissi gave his remarks during a meeting with local media representatives.
El-Sissi also mentioned he was in touch with the new U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump to work towards a solution for the Middle East, including Gaza and Syria, as well as Sudan.
Last week, the Syrian government collapsed, falling to a lightning rebel offensive that seized control of the capital of Damascus marking the end of the Assad family's 50 years of rule.
