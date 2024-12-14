Strategies for regional security: a debate among AU candidates

Three African politicians vying for leadership of the African Union outlined their strategies for enhancing regional security amid ongoing conflicts and political upheavals during a debate on Friday.

They also emphasized the importance of boosting inter-African trade, among other critical issues.

Raila Odinga from Kenya, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti, and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar are all candidates for the chairperson position of the 55-member African Union.

The candidates engaged in a two-hour discussion in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they collectively pushed for the establishment of two permanent seats for African nations on the U.N. Security Council, arguing that this would ensure better representation for a continent with the youngest demographic.

Odinga asserted that securing two permanent seats with veto power is essential for Africa, deeming it a matter of fairness given the continent's more than 50 nations.

Randriamandrato called on member states to unite and present a cohesive front in selecting Africa's representatives for the UNSC.

The trio aims to win over the majority of African nations ahead of the February election to replace Moussa Faki, the current African Union Chairperson, who has completed two terms.

The African Union has encountered numerous challenges, including conflicts within member states and political coups that have led to the expulsion of five nations from the union, making regional security a focal point of Friday's discussion.

Youssouf highlighted that enhancing regional security could be achieved by increasing resources for a standby force, thereby reducing dependence on foreign aid.

“When neighbouring countries lack a unified purpose, peace is at risk,” Youssouf remarked.

Randriamandrato urged nations to take control of their internal security, warning that foreign military bases should be considered outdated, as they may lead to further conflict.

Despite a youthful population of 1.3 billion projected to double by 2050, regional trade continues to face significant hurdles, which were addressed during the debate.

Odinga emphasized that Africa possesses a significant domestic market that can be harnessed for economic transformation by fostering trade opportunities among African nations.

Youssouf introduced a proposal for a payment compensation system designed to prevent countries from incurring losses when trading in various currencies, questioning, “Why not consider a single currency?”

Randriamandrato highlighted the critical role of regional economic blocs, such as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, in facilitating trade across the continent.

The African Union has put forth several reform proposals regarding its structure and leadership to better fulfil its mission, with all candidates pledging to implement these changes if they are elected.

Youssouf pointed out that essential reforms within the union are currently hindered by funding challenges, stating, “This situation must change,” and clarified that he would not impose solutions on member states but would instead “advocate for it.”