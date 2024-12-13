Ghana's Kente cloth recognized as UNESCO cultural heritage

Ghana’s iconic Kente cloth has been inscribed onto UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This global recognition under the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage highlights the cultural and historical significance of the vibrant, handwoven textile.

Originating from Ghana’s Asante and Ewe communities, Kente is renowned worldwide for its bold colors, intricate patterns, and deep symbolic meanings, embodying the creativity and identity of the Ghanaian people.

Tourism Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer described the recognition as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. “This achievement places Ghana at the forefront of global efforts to safeguard and celebrate cultural traditions,” he noted.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, UNESCO, and the artisans, cultural institutions, and traditional authorities who contributed to this milestone. Special acknowledgement was given to the Bonwire and Agotime communities for their enduring role as custodians of the craft.

As Ghana celebrates this historic moment, MoTAC reaffirmed its dedication to promoting and preserving the nation’s rich cultural legacy.