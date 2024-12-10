Protesters in Kenya demand action against femicide amid police crackdown

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday to denounce rising femicide cases in Kenya, only to face a violent police crackdown that left many injured and dispersed.

Protesters, chanting “Stop femicide,” had gathered to highlight the alarming number of killings of women and girls in the country. Police responded with teargas, leading to chaos in the streets.

“Our Lives Do Not Matter”

Julius Kamau, one of the protesters, expressed frustration with the government's handling of gender-based violence.

"The constitution is very clear, and everybody must show fidelity to the constitution of Kenya, including the police. They are chasing us like children. We are here to protest against killings of people, women, and girls. It’s happening everywhere. Our lives do not matter in this country. How long shall we live like this?” Kamau said.

Women Demand Justice

Nancy Waithera, another protester, called on authorities to listen to women’s pleas.

"We are begging you to not kill us. We came here for a reason, and they are throwing teargas all over. Women are dispersed all over. It is very wrong for police to do this. It is high time for you to listen to women. Stop killing us," she said.

A Worsening Crisis

Kenya is grappling with a silent epidemic of gender-based violence. Police data shows that 97 women were killed between August and November 2024, most by their male partners. A recent U.N. report revealed Africa has the highest global rate of partner-related femicide.

Last month, President William Ruto pledged $700,000 for a campaign to end femicide, but activists argue that concrete action is still lacking.

On Human Rights Day, the use of force against peaceful protesters drew criticism from rights groups, who questioned the commitment of law enforcement to address femicide cases.

A notable failure was the recent escape of a suspect from custody after confessing to killing 42 women, leaving activists and the public outraged over systemic failures in the justice system.

Kenya’s election to the U.N. Human Rights Council in October has further heightened scrutiny over how the country addresses human rights issues, particularly gender-based violence.

The latest protest follows a series of similar demonstrations, including one on November 25, when police dispersed protesters with tear gas during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.