Senegal PM says he will continue in his role despite speculation

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko confirmed on Monday that he would stay in his role instead of taking on the job of president of the national assembly. This decision follows his party's performance in the recent snap parliamentary elections, where the ruling Pastef party, led by President Bassirou Dio-maye Faye and Sonko, secured 130 out of 165 seats in the national assembly on Novemver 17.

The victory was one of the largest majorities ever won by a single party in the West African nation and triggered speculation over whether Sonko should step down as prime minister to lead the national assembly in the interests of institutional balance.

Some had argued that Sonko should preside over the parliament to avoid any possible conflicts that could arise in an executive where the president owed his position to the prime minister.

Highly influential Sonko played a pivotal role in propelling President Faye to victory in March, and has headed the government since it took office in April.

"I'm staying on at the prime minister's office. I had come to submit my letter of resignation as an MP," Sonko said at the national assembly, shortly before the new set of lawmakers were due to join the parliament.

"We have started work at the prime minister's office. The president needs me by his side. We are continuing this work," he said.

With Sonko's decision to stay as head of government, Malick Ndiaye, reputedly a close ally and currently minister of transport, was elected Monday as national assembly president.

Pastef's sweeping legislative victory hands Senegal's new leaders the means to implement their ambitious reform agenda, as the country grapples with high inflation and widespread unemployment.